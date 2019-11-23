All King Bibi’s men: Netanyahu’s inner circle key to criminal cases

Secret recordings, powerful media moguls, illicit gifts of cigars and champagne, betrayals by trusted aides. The three corruption cases against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu have all the makings of a political thriller.
