Breaking News
Home / Top News / ALL NEW KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 DIGITAL CAMERA MAKES ITS DEBUT AND BIG SPLASH at 2019 PHOTOPLUS NY SHOW

ALL NEW KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 DIGITAL CAMERA MAKES ITS DEBUT AND BIG SPLASH at 2019 PHOTOPLUS NY SHOW

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 WATERPROOF DIGITAL CAMERA

KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 WATERPROOF DIGITAL CAMERA

KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 DIGITAL CAMERA ~ Waterproof up to 15m ~ Shockproof up to 2m ~ Dustproof and Rugged Design

KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 DIGITAL CAMERA

~ Waterproof up to 15m
~ Shockproof up to 2m
~ Dustproof and Rugged Design

PhotoPlus 2019 Booth 363, New York, NY – October 24, 2019, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JK Imaging Ltd., the worldwide licensee of KODAK PIXPRO Digital Cameras and Devices announced today availability of the company’s newest waterproof action camera, expanding on the award-winning KODAK PIXPRO line up with another affordable option for photographers and adventurers of all ages.

The all new KODAK PIXPRO WPZ2 Digital Camera is designed with an attractive rugged exterior and is designed using the iconic and highly recognized KODAK brand yellow color. The KODAK WPZ2 waterproof camera is geared for all types of outdoor adventures and activities with the ability to be fully submerged up to 15m underwater, which answers the need to go beyond other splash proof or water-resistant models. Its durable design is further more resistant to dirt and dust with a JIS/IEC rating of IP6X and is shockproof up to 2m. In addition, the WPZ2 is equipped with a 4X optical zoom, which sets it apart from other waterproof cameras that are fixed focus only. This is an ideal and compact photography companion for travel, sports and people on the go, and is priced at an affordable MSRP of $149.99US. The WPZ2 is available now at US Walmart stores and on walmart.com just in time for the holiday gifting season. 

“It has always been our goal to answer the need for the highest quality cameras at an affordable price with the KODAK PIXPRO line,” said Paul Meyhoefer, vice president of JK Imaging Ltd., “The new WPZ2 rugged camera embodies this philosophy and gives yet another camera option to our loyal customers that allows them to capture their memories beyond land and now underwater.”

The new WPZ2 waterproof camera will be available to see at the KODAK PIXPRO booth #363 at the 2019 PhotoPlus show in New York from October 24-26, 2019. For more information and for product availability, please visit: www.kodakpixpro.com.

###

 

About JK Imaging Ltd.

JK Imaging Ltd. is a privately held company headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional sales offices worldwide. The executive team is comprised of experienced sales and marketing officers with extensive backgrounds in digital imaging and global distribution. JK Imaging, Ltd. services North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit kodakpixpro.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and Twitter or watch us on YouTube.

 

 

 

 

©2019 JK Imaging, Ltd. The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Eastman Kodak Company.

Attachments

  • WPZ2 – Front
  • WPZ2 Sitting on Rock 
CONTACT: Tracy Christall
JK Imaging Ltd.
310-755-6855
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.