All Residents Safe After Senior Communities Evacuated in Northern California Wildfires

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — All residents are accounted for, safe, and settling into new living arrangements after wildfires forced evacuation of four Assisted Living and Memory Care communities in Santa Rosa, Oakmont Senior Living said today.

“Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of our residents and to reassure their families,” Oakmont said.

“We are proud of how well our staff, neighbors, residents’ families and authorities worked together to simultaneously evacuate the four communities.

“We are now assessing when the communities can be repaired or rebuilt so that our family of residents can return.”

Staff members went door to door alerting residents to gather in the lobby. Several residents and staff members commented on how much they appreciated the care and efforts during the evacuation process given the threat of the wildfires.

While its staff was in the process of assisting residents into cars and buses and shuttling them from the community to a designated location, Oakmont said, emergency authorities at multiple locations refused to let staff reenter the area because of the fire danger and indicated they would take responsibility for evacuating remaining residents.

Oakmont said that it was aware of at least one city bus en route to the community and that its staff remained in communication with authorities to ensure all residents were safe. It has been confirmed that the final residents were evacuated by Oakmont personnel.

“It heartwarming that there are so many people who lent a hand and extended their generosity,” said Crystal Robinson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Oakmont Management Group. “We also want to thank the courageous first responders for their selflessness and heroic efforts.”