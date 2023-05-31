Farmington Hills, MI, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Media Contact:

ALL SEASONS SENIOR LIVING COMMUNITIES AWARDED BEST OF THE BEST RECOGNITION FROM U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

Farmington Hills, Mich. May 31, 2023 – Beztak is pleased to announce that all of its luxury senior living communities recently earned the Best of the Best distinction from U.S. News & World Report. Now in its second year, U.S. News’ Best Senior Living ratings evaluate nearly 4,000 communities in the U.S. in one or more of the following categories: independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement.

In 2005, Beztak introduced the All Seasons brand to the senior living market and has expanded to six communities, located in Ann Arbor, Birmingham, Rochester Hills, and West Bloomfield, Michigan, Oro Valley, Arizona, and Naples, Florida. Each of the All Seasons communities were recognized in the Best Independent Living category, along with Naples being awarded Best Assisted Living and Oro Valley being awarded Best Memory Care.

“This award is a tremendous honor, and reaffirms our mission to innovate, engage, enliven, and totally captivate,” said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak. “For more than 15 years, All Seasons has been setting new trends in the senior living industry by developing modern, vibrant communities, unlike what currently is available. We are extremely focused on providing residents with an enriching and active lifestyle. This award could not have happened without our team’s dedication and pursuit to deliver innovative designs, inspired programming, ever changing chef designed menus, and most importantly, resident happiness.”

U.S. News evaluated participating communities for each type of service provided using information from resident and family surveys. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with various aspects of the community, including safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. U.S. News analyzed the survey data and applied several weightings and adjustments to create the final scores. Only communities with the highest scores in each category were recognized as “Best” communities.

“U.S. News provides in-depth information on multiple community types to help potential residents and their families find, in consultation with their doctors as needed, the best place to help meet their needs,” said Zach Adams, senior health data engineer at U.S. News. “Communities that are highly rated excel in making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided.”

To celebrate the distinction, each of the All Seasons communities hosted a surprise celebration for their residents, families and guests. Highlights included live musical performances, champagne toasts, and a festive dining experience with remarks from their respective Executive Directors.

To learn more about All Seasons Senior Living, please visit www.allseasonsliving.com

