READING, United Kingdom, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALL.SPACE announced today the appointment of Charles Hannaford as Chief Development Officer (CDO).

Hannaford brings to ALL.SPACE a proven track record driving workplace change and innovative people programmes that lead to high-performance work cultures.

“The company is really at an exciting phase, which is that inflection point from startup to scale up,” says Hannaford. “A big part of my role is to help build the foundation of the company and to support its sustainable growth – that aligns with us having come out of the R&D phase and into the production phase.”

He joins ALL.SPACE following 13 years at SES Satellites, where he most recently served as Chief of Staff in Luxembourg. In this newly created position, he led a number of significant change initiatives focused on people and customers. He also had operational leadership of customer experience, business performance, business process management and change management.

Prior to this role, Hannaford served as SES’s Executive Vice President, Commercial. As a member of the executive leadership team, he helped secure O3b’s sale to SES in 2016, which today serves as SES’s next-generation Medium Earth Orbit fleet set to deliver a new era in data connectivity through its O3b mPOWER programme.

Before joining SES, Hannaford held numerous commercial management leadership roles for London-based Ciena, a global leader in optical and routing systems, services and automation software.

In the near term, Hannaford will focus on defining ALL.SPACE’s “way of work,” ensuring there are proper and timely handoffs between different areas of the business and that employees have the right structure and foundational building blocks, from processes and procedures to tools and systems, to excel in their jobs.

“Some 55% of the company has been here under a year and 86% have been here less than three years. We expect we’ll be at 250 employees in a short timescale. To bring that many people inside an organisation in such a short period of time requires a strong foundation to enable that growth,” he says.

About ALL.SPACE

Headquartered in Reading, UK, ALL.SPACE is the first and only field-proven platform to simultaneously deliver full-performance connections across all significant orbits from a single device. The company recently concluded live field tests with the US and UK governments and several satellite operators demonstrating multiple, simultaneous connections across LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, which empowers users in markets ranging from government and defence to maritime, aero and land mobile to harness the full benefits of new satellite constellations and the convergence of GEO and NGSO services.

