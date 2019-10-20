U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Saturday that all of the nearly 1,000 troops withdrawing from northern Syria are expected to move to western Iraq to continue the campaign against Islamic State militants and “to help defend Iraq.”
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- All U.S. troops withdrawing from Syria expected to go to western Iraq: Pentagon chief - October 19, 2019
- All U.S. troops withdrawing from Syria expected to go to Iraq: Pentagon chief - October 19, 2019
- Trump abandons plan to host 2020 G7 meeting at his Florida golf resort - October 19, 2019