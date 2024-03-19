All Walks® Hemp Litter The farmed, not mined, biodegradable, chemical-free, additive-free All Walks® Hemp Litter delivers a lightweight, super-clumping, virtually dust and odor-free product for pet owners.

Orlando, FL, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — All Walks®, an award-winning company committed to bringing sustainably-produced products to pet owners, is pleased to announce the launch of their latest product – All Walks® Hemp Litter. The farmed, not mined, biodegradable, chemical-free, additive-free All Walks® Hemp Litter delivers a lightweight, super-clumping, virtually dust and odor-free product for pet owners.

All Walks® Litter joins the ranks of two award-winning products in the All Walks® brand portfolio. All Walks® Hemp Bedding launched in 2022, a third-place finisher in the New Product Small Animal Category at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL, and All Walks® Chicken Nesting Mats, a second-place winner in the Farm and Feed Category at SuperZoo Pet Show in Las Vegas in August 2023.

“While our current award-winning products have been focused on small pet and chicken environment and absorption, we are excited to bring these benefits now to cats and their owners with our new Hemp Litter,” shared Gregg Gnecco, Director of Brands and Marketing for All Walks® and IND HEMP. “Every one of our products begins on a family-owned farm and manufactured in rural communities. With our recent innovations in hemp bioplastics and hemp textiles, All Walks is on the path to bring sustainable products and solutions to all aisles of the pet store and beyond.”

Key features of All Walks® Litter include:

Super Clumping – Better than Traditional Clay Litter

Made with Industrial Hemp Hurd & Upcycled Cereal Grains

Biodegradable

No Chemicals or Additives

Superior Odor Control

Lightweight

99% Dust Free

100% Plant-based

Natural Blend

In addition to the launch of All Walks® Litter, the company introduces the new All Walks® Hemp Coop Combo for chickens and other fowl that provides poultry owners and their flocks 70 liters of premium hemp hurd coop-sized bedding, and a six-pack of hemp fiber nesting mats in one convenient combo pack. Hemp bedding is more than four times as absorbent as wood fibers and will not break down into muck when saturated. This provides for easier cleaning along with better odor control and more time between cleanings. Unlike wood fiber bedding or mats with harsh acids or tannins, the neutral PH of hemp bedding and fiber allows it to be upcycled immediately to be added to soil for use in gardens and compost.

Key features of All Walks® Hemp Coop Combo include:

Plush Comfort for Happy Hens

Premium Egg Protection and Padding

Easy Cleaning & Care

Soft & Durable Moisture Wicking Protection

Suitable for Composting or Weed Control

Superior Odor Control and Highly Absorbent – 4x the liquid of wood fiber

99% Dust Free

Ideal Bedding for Pets of All Sizes – Small Animals Including Hamsters, Guinea Pigs, Bunnies and Birds, and for Chicken Coops and Horse Stalls

100% Tree Free – All Walks® Combats Deforestation

Immediately Compostable – No Acids, No Tannins

“All Walks was created to use the multi-faceted power of industrial hemp to care for both the planet and the animals we love. As the most absorbent natural cellulose on the planet, when hemp hurd is used it lasts longer, has better odor control and is easier to clean than other alternatives,” added Gnecco. “Our products are made from industrial hemp stalks grown on American farms, creating regenerative crop rotation benefiting the soil and the families who nurture them. From the soil to the shelf, we’re committed to the best practices, processes, and packaging for our customers.”

All Walks® Litter, and All Walks® Hemp Coop Combo are both available for purchase at specialty retailers and online at www.amazon.com. For more information, visit www.allwalkspet.com or follow on social media @AllWalksPet.

About All Walks®

All Walks® is a wholly owned brand and product line of IND HEMP, a Certified B Corporation. IND HEMP is a family owned, mission driven agriculture and environmental company working to produce and supply sustainable materials for industries and innovators working to make a better planet through conscious sourcing. IND HEMP controls their entire supply chain from seeds and planting through harvest with their in-house agronomy and custom harvesting teams working hand in hand with their contracted farms. IND HEMP facilities in Fort Benton, Montana are one of the nation’s first industrial sized hemp fiber and grain processing campuses. While IND HEMP primarily supplies other manufacturers and industries with healthy food and feed ingredients and sustainable fiber materials, IND HEMP manages two in-house brands which market the company’s products directly to consumers. These include the All Walks® Pet brand sold on Amazon and in specialty retailers, and the HEMPTANA® brand of products sold in farm and ranch stores across the country. For more information about IND HEMP, visit www.indhemp.com.

