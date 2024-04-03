NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Allbirds on April 13, 2023 with a Class Period in connection with the Company’s November 2021 IPO and/or from November 4, 2021 to March 9, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Allbirds have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company’s core offerings; (2) that the Company’s non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company’s core products; (3) that Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers’ favorite products to push the Company’s newer products with narrower appeal; (4) that underinvesting in Allbirds’ core products was negatively impacting the Company’s sales; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Allbirds, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

