Allbirds Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allbirds, Inc., a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,221,152 shares of its Class A common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 3,028,845 shares of Class A common stock, at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. Allbirds sold 16,850,799 shares of Class A common stock, and certain of Allbirds’ existing stockholders sold 6,370,353 shares of Class A common stock. Allbirds did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by existing stockholders. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 3, 2021 under the ticker symbol “BIRD.”

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and BofA Securities acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Baird, William Blair, Piper Sandler, Cowen, Guggenheim Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Stifel, Telsey Advisory Group, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, Penserra Securities LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on November 2, 2021. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; and BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

About Allbirds

Headquartered in San Francisco, Allbirds is a global lifestyle brand that innovates with naturally derived materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, while treading lighter on the planet. Allbirds’ story began with superfine New Zealand merino wool and has since evolved to include a eucalyptus tree fiber knit fabric and a sugarcane-based EVA foam (SweetFoam®). Allbirds serves customers across 35 countries through 35 stores and its eCommerce website.

