SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allbirds, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIRD), a global lifestyle brand that innovates with sustainable materials to make better footwear and apparel products in a better way, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Allbirds investor relations website at https://ir.allbirds.com . A replay will be made available online and archived for 12 months on the investor relations website following the conference call.

About Allbirds

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds’s sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with eucalyptus fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don’t have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

