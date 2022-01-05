Breaking News
Allbound Welcomes Genesis Lee as New VP of Customer Success

GlobeNewswire

Lee brings over 14 years of experience building and leading channels sales and customer success organizations

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allbound, a world leader in partner relationship management technology, is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of Genesis Lee as VP of Customer Success. 

“I am really excited how Allbound’s customers will benefit from Genesis’ amazing experience in creating meaningful channel sales,” said Daniel Graff-Radford, Allbound CEO. “Our team is excited to learn from her experience creating customer success.”

Before joining Allbound, Lee led several sales teams, where she managed sales pipelines, established new structures to facilitate growth, and implemented pilot sales programs. She took her sales experience from the residential sector to the tech industry when she joined KORE as Director of Inside Sales – North America. Lee later took her passion for the customer experience and transformed it into a full-fledged initiative by launching Customer Success at KORE in 2018. Then as the world shifted to a remote workforce in early 2020, Genesis took her vision of creating a world-class customer experience to expand channel partnerships as VP of Channel Sales before joining Allbound.

“I knew, from the moment I met the executive leadership team at Allbound, that I needed to be involved with the rapid growth that is coming in 2022,” said Lee. “I’m thrilled to leverage my experience leading channel sales to help our customers drive meaningful engagement in their partner programs. I believe that the best advocate for our customers’ needs is the person who has literally been in their shoes.” 

Allbound is looking forward to Lee’s leadership and contribution to the customer success team and the company as a whole.

If you would like to speak with Allbound leadership about this appointment or learn more about Allbound PRM, please reach out to marketing communications specialist Zane Wind at zwind@allbound.com.

 

About Allbound, Inc.

Allbound’s next-generation partner portal platform simplifies and accelerates a business’s ability to onboard, train, measure, and grow indirect sales partners. The innovative software encourages collaboration among channel vendors and their partners to improve the performance of their indirect sales channels by automating the delivery of marketing content, sales tools, and training at each stage of the pipeline. For more information, visit Allbound.

