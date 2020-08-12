AllCloud’s New Service Aims to Help Consumer Goods Companies Manage and Respond to Business Disruption

Breaking News
AllCloud industry experts will analyze a consumer goods company’s business and technology challenges, and offer guidance on how they can use Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud to overcome them

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AllCloud, a global cloud services provider, is now offering a service to help consumer goods companies understand how Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud can help them adjust to rapidly changing market conditions.

Consumer goods and retail companies are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the pandemic, which is causing many to reconsider how they operate. For example, CPG and retail companies have a need to bridge the gap between resource planning and in-store execution in order to deliver a better consumer experience with fewer resources. Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud can address these challenges with a single platform that drives efficient in-store experiences with integrated planning and execution. Field teams have easy access to customer, product, order and delivery data from anywhere at any time, and field reps the tools they need to be successful on the ground. With this in place, consumer goods companies and retailers can learn how to transform their businesses and operations across the entire value chain.

Most recently, AllCloud worked with client Ventura Foods in order to rethink how they deliver food solutions and leverage technology including Consumer Goods Cloud. “AllCloud’s approach, expertise and focus on innovation and integration through using Salesforce allowed us to implement our newly created selling process across business units,” said Bill McCullough, Vice President Revenue Management, Ventura Foods. “This allowed us to ensure high adoption early on in order to set us up for long term success to transform the way in which we operate with our customers.”

“Given the challenges facing consumer goods organizations today, having a partner who can guide you through digital transformation and enable you to quickly achieve ROI is beyond important – it’s vital,” said Doug Shepard, President, North America, at AllCloud. “AllCloud is proud to be able to be this kind of trusted partner to industry leaders like Ventura Foods.”

Over a two-week period, AllCloud’s Consumer Goods Cloud consultants will analyze a company’s engagement planning (customer segmentation, territory and route assignments, sales agreements, visit scheduling, activity planning, etc.), retail execution (store and account 360, sales routes, merchandising and fixed asset management) and cross channel service and support initiatives (agent support and order management). AllCloud will then build a custom solution including a high-level roadmap, mapping product capabilities, potential integrations, risk assessment, license requirements, timeline, investment, projected benefits and ROI, all preparing for a successful transition that will impact operations not only today, but for the long term.

With over seven years’ experience in the consumer goods space, AllCloud is investing in education and training with Salesforce around the Consumer Goods Cloud. Participating in the Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud Academy, AllCloud consultants have passed the required exam to achieve Consumer Goods Cloud expertise, and will continue to further their knowledge on the product as it expands and grows.

“It’s more important than ever for retailers and consumer goods companies to take advantage of data and technology to make smart decisions. Those that do are much more likely to come out strong through these difficult times,” said Sunil Rao, Global Head of Consumer Goods at Salesforce. “AllCloud is focused on providing Salesforce-based solutions to consumer goods companies and we can’t wait to see them provide value to customers.”

More info about the AllCloud Consumer Goods Assessment can be found here.

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology.

As a Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) and a Salesforce Platinum Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both AWS and Salesforce. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud-first.

With a portfolio of thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe, and North America.

