Police have charged an alleged gunman arrested in Fairfield Heights with the shooting of a convicted drug kingpin at a busy Sydney shopping precinct in JuneAn alleged gunman has been charged with murder over the daylight shooting of convicted drug lord Alen Moradian in Sydney.Police have charged three additional men over the shooting in a Bondi Junction car park in 2023. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.