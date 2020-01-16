Alleged neo-Nazis caught with assault rifle charged ahead of Virginia gun rally

Three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group appeared in a Maryland court on Thursday to face federal charges after the FBI arrested them for carrying an assault rifle and planning to incite violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia.
