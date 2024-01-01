Department of primary industries investigating after protected fish species allegedly killed in CronullaThe alleged spearing and killing of a protected fish species in Sydney over the weekend is being investigated.According to local reports, onlookers were left outraged after an endangered blue groper (Achoerodus viridis) was allegedly speared and killed at Oak Park in Cronulla on Saturday. Continue reading…
