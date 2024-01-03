Two men, who have been denied bail, claim three boys were trespassing in Mareeba when they allegedly assaulted and handcuffed themA pair of alleged vigilantes have been charged with assaulting and handcuffing three boys they believed to be trespassing in an industrial area in Mareeba, near Cairns.A 36-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Biboohra, have been denied police bail over the incident, involving three boys aged 12 to 14 on 23 December. Continue reading…

