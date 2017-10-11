Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Breaking News
HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) (“Allegiance”), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2017 results on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern).  The conference call will be hosted by George Martinez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allegiance, Steve Retzloff, President of Allegiance, Paul Egge, Chief Financial Officer of Allegiance, and Ray Vitulli, President and Chief Operating Officer of Allegiance Bank.  The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News. 

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 279-2520, or for international callers, (531) 289-2888, and enter the conference ID number 95345409.  A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Upcoming Events. 

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events, Past Events.

Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company.  Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers.  Allegiance Bank operates 16 full-service banking locations and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area.  Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, present expectations, estimates and projections about Allegiance and its subsidiaries. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Forward-looking statements include information concerning Allegiance’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Allegiance’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Allegiance can: continue to develop and maintain new and existing customer and community relationships; successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying suitable acquisition targets and integrating the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate; provide quality and competitive products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its performance objectives. These and various other risk factors are discussed in Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and in other reports and statements Allegiance has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available for download free of charge from the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Financial Information, SEC Filings.  Any forward-looking statement made by Allegiance in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.  Factors or events that could cause Allegiance’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Allegiance to predict all of them.  Allegiance undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

