Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (“Allegiance”), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 results on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern).  The conference call will be hosted by George Martinez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Retzloff, President; Paul Egge, Chief Financial Officer; and Ray Vitulli, President and Chief Operating Officer of Allegiance Bank.  The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Friday, October 25, 2019, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News. 

Conference Call and Live Webcast
To participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 279-2520, or for international callers (531) 289-2888, and enter the conference ID number 1986475.  A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News. 

Conference Call Webcast Archive
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Webcasts and Presentations – Webcasts.

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company.  Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers within the Houston region. Allegiance operates 27 full-service banking locations, with 26 bank offices and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area.  Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

CONTACT: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
[email protected]

