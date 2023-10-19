Mary Puma joined the Allegro board effective October 18, 2023 to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Dr. Reza Kazerounian

MANCHESTER, NH, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced the appointment of Mary G. Puma to Allegro’s Board of Directors (“Board”), filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Reza Kazerounian, who retired from the Board on October 15, 2023. Ms. Puma’s appointment was effective on October 18, 2023.

“Dr. Reza Kazerounian’s vast semiconductor expertise and experience leading other companies in the semiconductor field have been crucial in Allegro’s continued growth and IPO success and transformation towards a more market driven mindset with a focus on innovation and change,” said Yoshihiro “Zen” Suzuki, Chairman of the Board. “On behalf of the Allegro Board, I would like to thank Dr. Kazerounian for his longstanding leadership and service, both of which have had a monumental impact on Allegro’s growth and success from before our IPO and through the last three years as a public company.”

Mary Puma joins Allegro’s Board with more than 40 years of technology experience, including 25 years in the semiconductor industry. Ms. Puma is the Executive Chairperson of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (“Axcelis”), a publicly traded company engaged in the supply of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry, and previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Axcelis from January 2002 to May 2023. Prior to becoming CEO of Axcelis, she served as the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer beginning in July 2000. In 1998, Ms. Puma was appointed General Manager and Vice President of Axcelis’s predecessor, the Implant Systems Division of Eaton Corporation, a global diversified industrial manufacturer, after having joined in 1996 as general manager of Eaton’s Commercial Controls Division.

Prior to Eaton, Ms. Puma spent 15 years in various marketing and general management positions at General Electric Company.

“We are delighted to welcome Mary to Allegro’s Board,” said Mr. Suzuki. “Mary’s extensive technology and board experience, coupled with her proven success as a semiconductor industry leader, make her an extraordinary addition to the Board of Directors. We look forward to her contributions to Allegro’s growth as we continue to execute on our strategy focused on the mega trends of electrification and automation by continuing to develop innovative products within the Automotive and Industrial markets.”

Beginning in August 2023, Ms. Puma joined Ciena Corporation’s board of directors. Ms. Puma is also a director of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and Nordson Corporation. Since December 2022, she has served as Chairperson of the Board of Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI), a global industry association serving the manufacturing supply chain for the micro- and nano-electronics industries.

“It is an honor to join Allegro MicroSystems’ Board as the company continues to develop solutions that move the world toward a safer and more sustainable future,” said Mary Puma. “I look forward to working with the entire team and leveraging my semiconductor and deep technology experience to support Allegro’s anticipated growth.”

Ms. Puma holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Tufts University and a Master of Science degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. For additional information, please visit https://www.allegromicro.com/en/.

