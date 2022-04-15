Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H., April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGM) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 prior to the market opening on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30AM Eastern time the same day. Ravi Vig, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Derek D’Antilio, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s results and business outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

What: Allegro MicroSystems’ Q4 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT

Conference Dial-in: 1-833-665-0677

International Dial-in: 1-929-517-0172

Conference ID: 8659009

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rx4dbdsg

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible via Allegro MicroSystems’ investor relations page: investors.allegromicro.com.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

