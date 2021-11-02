Allegro MicroSystems Named to Inc.’s First-Annual Best-Led Companies List

Leading semiconductor company recognized for excellence in first-ever list of mid-sized companies

Manchester, NH, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) (Nasdaq: ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, has been named to Inc.’s first annual Best-Led Companies list—a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion. An exciting 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market, this novel program is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.

The list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

“We’re honored to be recognized on Inc.’s inaugural list of Best-Led Companies,” says Ravi Vig, CEO at Allegro MicroSystems. “Our first anniversary as a publicly-traded company was just last week, and this is a great affirmation of the success we’ve seen over the last year. I’d like to thank the Allegro leadership team, and our team around the globe, for this amazing accomplishment!”

“This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities.”

As the number one supplier of magnetic sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and a leading supplier of power ICs and photonics, Allegro has developed a record of applying innovative circuit design, process, and packaging technologies to deliver highly reliable, high-performance solutions that precisely measure motion, speed, position, and current.

Allegro products are at the heart of functions that sense, regulate, and drive mechanical systems. They can be found in automotive engine and safety systems, in hyperscale data centers, and in the automation that enables efficient factories. If you drive a car, if you use cloud data services, if you receive a package delivery, you’re interacting with Allegro technology.

Allegro believes that innovative products should leave their mark on our world—not our planet. Products are designed to create positive environmental and social impacts by helping customers address global challenges related to carbon emissions, energy efficiency, and clean, renewable energy. The company takes a sustainability-first approach to semiconductor design and manufacture, integrating sustainable practices throughout its supply chain and operations with a focus on using resources responsibly and maintaining healthy, vibrant communities.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems (Nasdaq: ALGM) is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, our team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give our customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide. Visit www.allegromicro.com.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

