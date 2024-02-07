SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alleo Labs, a pioneer in using machine learning to develop new therapeutics for neurological diseases, announced today a recent publication entitled “Navigating the Frontiers of Machine Learning in Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics” published online in the peer reviewed Journal of Pharmaceuticals (DOI: 10.3390/ph17020158) on January 25, 2024.

The research review explores the increasing use of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in developing new drugs for age-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders. Showcasing the most recent A.I. approaches and available patient data, the publication serves as a drug hunter’s roadmap for applying machine learning to different stages of neuroscience drug discovery. The article highlights the emergence of new neuroscience biotech companies focused on A.I., as well as recently formed partnerships between biotech companies and prominent industry leaders, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck, and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The publication also notes NVIDIA’s expanding role in supporting A.I.-based biotech companies and its growing dominance in all topics related to A.I., from chips to software solutions.

“Given the recent progress in A.I., Alleo and other biotech startups are embracing every aspect to advance this new age of medicine,” said Jermaine Ross, Ph.D, co-founder and CEO of Alleo, and a former distinguished neuroscientist from the National Institutes of Health. “Brain diseases once thought to be undruggable are now becoming druggable with the help of A.I. We are excited about what we can achieve with A.I. and the invaluable capabilities the technology adds to our drug discovery programs in precision neuroscience.”

The peer reviewed article is an open access publication that can be found at https://doi.org/10.3390/ph17020158.

About Alleo Labs

Alleo Labs is a biotechnology company focused on advancing precision medicine for chronic diseases of the central nervous system. Alleo merges large-scale computing and drug discovery to overcome challenges with treating brain diseases. With support from the NVIDIA Inception Program, Alleo is developing machine learning software to systematically program small-molecules, and optimize the development of safer, more effective treatments for neurodegeneration. Alleo’s lead program ALO-001 is a potential first-in-class deubiquitinating (DUB) enzyme inhibitor for Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.