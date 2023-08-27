Allergy Diagnostics Industry is projected to witness a CAGR of 10.8% during the period 2023-2032. This growth can be attributed to the Increasing prevalence and high economic burden of allergic diseases.

Allergy Diagnostics Market size is expected to be worth USD 15.2 billion by 2032. Growing recognition of allergies as a significant health concern is major driving the industry development. Allergies affect millions of individuals worldwide, ranging from common allergic rhinitis and asthma to severe allergies like anaphylaxis.

The impact of allergies on individuals’ quality of life, productivity, and overall healthcare costs has led to increased attention from healthcare providers, governments, and regulatory bodies. The rising prevalence of allergies caused by environmental factors, genetic predisposition, and changing lifestyles.

High demand for advanced diagnostic instruments

The allergy diagnostics market is segmented into services, instruments, and consumables. The instruments segment size will grow at a substantial rate during 2023 and 2032. The segment increase is driven by the need for sophisticated diagnostic tools that can streamline workflows, deliver reliable results, and improve patient care. Various instruments such as immunoassay analyzers, PCR systems, flow cytometers, and spectrophotometers, among others, are designed to detect & measure allergen-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies in patient samples, aiding in the diagnosis and assessment of allergic conditions. Continuous technological advancements for high-throughput testing and enhanced accuracy of instruments.

Rising cases of respiratory allergies to fuel demand for inhaled allergen diagnostics

The allergy diagnostics market is divided into drug allergens, inhaled allergens, and food allergens. The allergy diagnostics industry share from inhaled allergens segment will expand significantly by 2032. The rising focus on the identification and evaluation of allergens that are primarily inhaled and trigger respiratory allergic reactions is driving segment progression. Inhaled allergens include pollen, dust mites, pet dander, mold spores, and various airborne particles. Accurate identification of specific inhaled allergens is essential for diagnosing respiratory allergies such as allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, and occupational allergies. The increasing prevalence of respiratory allergies and the awareness of their impact on quality of life.

Availability of advanced diagnostic equipment in hospital-based laboratories

The allergy diagnostics market is divided into hospital-based laboratories and diagnostic laboratories. The allergen diagnostics market share from hospital-based laboratories will grow notably over 2023-2032. These laboratories play a vital role in the accurate and timely diagnosis of allergic conditions, aiding healthcare professionals in making informed treatment decisions. They are equipped with advanced diagnostic equipment, including immunoassay analyzers, PCR systems, and other specialized instruments, enabling comprehensive allergy testing. The availability of trained laboratory technicians, state-of-the-art equipment, along with convenience and accessibility are supporting the preference for hospital-based laboratories.

Emphasis on preventive healthcare to increase need for allergy diagnostics in APAC

Asia Pacific allergy diagnostics market value will cross USD 4.2 billion by 2032. Increasing awareness about allergic conditions, along with a growing focus on preventive healthcare & early diagnosis is driving the industry progress. The region has an expansive population, which is giving rise to urbanization, environmental changes, and lifestyle modifications. Advancements in diagnostic technologies, high investments in R&D activities, and implementation of effective healthcare policies are helping the regional industry to expand.

Allergy Diagnostics Market Players

Danaher Corporation, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc., and Stallergenes SA among others.

Allergy Diagnostics Industry News

In October 2022, Allergy Partners announced a partnership with Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., a Nestlé Health Science Company. As per the deal, the patients aged 4 to 17 years with confirmed peanut allergy diagnosis will get direct access to PALFORZIA, the only peanut allergy treatment approved by FDA.

