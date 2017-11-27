Allergy Standards Ltd announce the appointment of Dave Morrissey as Chief Information Officer

Dublin, Ireland, Nov. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As CIO, Dave will be responsible for developing, communicating and maintaining corporate information initiatives by supporting ASL in its ongoing expansion on the international market and on building digital system to diversify its business model. This includes the digital transformation of the business, to capture and promote the insights gathered over the past 12 years of ASL’s operation, to augment systems to reach a broader audience and to bring a clarified message to our stake holders. As CIO, Dave will be based in ASL headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, and will work with the Board, Executive and Management team to help promote the business.

“Dave has proven to be a successful and trusted leader in the evolving sectors of Information Technology, Consumer Data and Digital Strategy” said Dr John McKeon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “His wealth of experience will be a valuable asset as we continue to accelerate growth internationally and expand our online presence. I am extremely pleased about his appointment to this critical role at this important time for the company.”

With 20 years’ experience, Dave brings a significant level of business and technical acumen to ASL. Dave has been at the leading edge of digital transformation since 1998. His experience is diverse from developing online sales training for IBM Global Software Group to the “green field” technical & branding development of Ireland’s largest musical instrument retailer.

He will be an “Intrepreneur” for the business, looking at new opportunities and all dynamic ways to achieve the company goals. Dave is responsible for developing the digital systems to enable ASL deliver the allergy insights, required by our customers. His team will be in control of the ASL web site, back office systems, Certification Program web sites, e-marketing, media tracking and all things digital.

“Having worked with ASL for the last seven years on many projects, I am delighted now to be joining the organisation on a full-time basis. I look forward to continuing the work we have done together and am excited about the new opportunities this role will bring.” said Dave Morrissey, CIO

Dave was also a professional musician for over 15 years and in that time, was signed to two major record labels, released several albums and toured the world.

Read more about Dave Morrissey

About Allergy Standards Limited

Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) is an international certification company that prepares independent standards for testing a wide range of products to determine their suitability for asthmatics and individuals with associated allergies. ASL has devised a series of proprietary testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to meet in order to be eligible for certification as asthma & allergy friendly®. ASL has developed these protocols to identify that products that consumers can trust have been subject to rigorous testing to determine their relative suitability for people with asthma and allergies. The program works with patient advocacy groups, retailers and manufacturers across product categories that are relevant to a ‘healthy home’ concept including textiles and apparel, air cleaners, dehumidifiers, paints, bedding, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, stuffed toys, cleaning services, and more. http://www.allergystandards.com/

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4427c0b3-97f2-4888-918f-f32785fb6864

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/750e5501-f1b9-4c0e-b6ac-5a336d18e86f

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf4b1ef8-29a0-4e25-9715-6019df50345f

CONTACT: David Morrissey Allergy Standards Limited 353 1 6755678 [email protected]