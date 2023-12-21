PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment”, “Company”), a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys and collectibles, today announced the closing of a new 3-year $120 million senior secured asset based credit facility with White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC. This credit facility replaces the Company’s revolver with Bank of America.

The new credit facility includes a $120 million asset based revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”). The Revolver will bear interest at a rate of the 30-day SOFR plus 4.5%, Borrowings from the facility will primarily be used to retire the existing credit facility, fund working capital needs and provide for general corporate purposes.

Jeff Walker, CEO & CFO of Alliance Entertainment, commented, “We will be entering 2024 with lowering borrowing needs so we elected to reduce our line to control costs.“

Bruce Ogilvie, Chairman of Alliance, commented, “We are now well positioned to continue to execute strategic plans including investments in automating facilities and upgrading proprietary software, improvements which we believe will improve EBITDA and inventory turns. We believe that in combination with our cost-cutting initiatives and reduction in inventory due to improved management, lowering our cost of capital directly improves our competitiveness and increases our ability to deploy capital that drives accretive growth. We are delighted to have the support of White Oak, which shares our long-term vision for Alliance Entertainment with a focus on strategy, operational execution, and financial prudence.”

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 375,000 unique in stock SKU's, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide.

