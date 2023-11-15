Duck Dynasty Legacy Continues to Soar as Audiences Flock to Support the Film Available Now on Digital, DVD and Blu-Ray™

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mill Creek Entertainment, a division of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT) (“Alliance Entertainment”, “Company”), a distributor and wholesaler of the world’s largest in stock selection of music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys and collectibles, today announced another successful Home Entertainment release with THE BLIND. In partnership with Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Tread Lively, THE BLIND recently hit #1 in pre-sales on Amazon during its first weekend across all movies & TV, edging out strong competition from Hollywood studio box office hits BARBIE, SOUND OF FREEDOM and OPPENHEIMER. It is currently #1 in overall DVD sales and #1 in Faith/Spirituality.

THE BLIND grossed over $17 million in box office sales since its theatrical release on September 28, 2023, becoming Fathom Events’ highest-grossing release of all time. The title was made available on Electronic Sell Through (“EST”) on most major transactional platforms on November 3, 2023, with projected gross revenue of over $1 million during its first week of sales. The early digital release prompted a 100% spike in physical disc pre-order quantity in advance of the November 14th release date of THE BLIND on DVD and Blu-Ray™.

The film delivered an impressive $4.3 million in ticket sales opening weekend in 1,700 theaters, reaching #4 at the box office in its first week with a 99% Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score.

Long before Phil Robertson became a reality TV star, he fell in love with Miss Kay and started a family, but his demons threatened to tear their lives apart. Set in the backwoods swamps of 1960s Louisiana, THE BLIND shares never-before-revealed moments in Phil’s life as he seeks to conquer the shame of his past, ultimately finding redemption in an unlikely place. This stunning cinematic journey chronicles the love story that launched a dynasty, the turmoil that nearly brought it crashing down, and the hope that rose from the ashes to create a foundation for generations to come.

THE BLIND is available now on Digital, DVD, and Blu-ray™ for $19.99, and includes bonus features including deleted scenes and “The Story Behind THE BLIND From the People Who Lived It,” an interview feature with members of The Robertson family.

