Nobel laureate, esteemed scholars, and financial leaders strengthen organization’s efforts to bring Decision Education to students

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alliance for Decision Education , a national nonprofit organization leading the movement to have decision-making skills taught in K-12 schools, today announced that it has expanded its distinguished group of Board and Advisory Council members. Lopa Desai and Simon Hallett joined the Alliance Board along with Advisory Council additions, Carl Wieman and Baruch Fischhoff. With their diverse backgrounds and expertise, they will help guide and support the Alliance in its mission to make Decision Education a part of every student’s learning experience.

“The addition of these visionaries to the Alliance team further reinforces the importance of Decision Education, and strengthens our efforts to bring decision-making skills and dispositions to the classroom,” said Alliance Executive Director, Joseph E. Sweeney, Ed.D. “Their expertise, perspectives, and influence will help us advance and accelerate the Decision Education movement.”

Joining the Alliance Board:

Lopa Desai , Managing Director of Niraat Family Office, Advisory Board Member at Transcend Wealth Partners, and Executive Committee Member at the Forge Community

Joining the Advisory Council:

Carl Wieman , Nobel Laureate, Professor of Physics and of the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University

The new advisors join dozens of other business, education, and sports industry leaders who serve on the Alliance Board and Councils and are committed to the mission of the Alliance.

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education is a national nonprofit and field builder leading the growing call to have Decision Education taught in schools across the country. Founded in 2014 and backed by experts in decision science and education, including several Nobel laureates, the Alliance believes that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.

The Alliance is working with teachers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and improve lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions.

For more information about the Alliance for Decision Education, please visit the website at AllianceForDecisionEducation.org , or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .