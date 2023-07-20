Renowned decision-making expert Annie Duke hosts influential guests to enhance listeners’ decision-making skills in their personal and professional lives

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Alliance for Decision Education , a national nonprofit organization leading the movement to have decision-making skills taught in K-12 schools, today announced the launch of Season 4 of its popular podcast, “ The Decision Education Podcast. ” Hosted by author, speaker, and Alliance co-founder, Annie Duke , the podcast brings together visionaries, scholars, and other decision-making experts from various fields to share insights on improving decision-making in all aspects of life.

“We’re excited to delve into discussions with some of the most influential experts on decision-making, exploring a wide range of topics and practical strategies for making better decisions in our everyday lives,” said Duke. “By gaining a deeper understanding of these strategies, we can navigate life’s opportunities and challenges with greater clarity, leading to a more fulfilling life and a better society.”

Season 4 will feature a number of esteemed guests including Nobel laureate Daniel Kahneman, organizational psychologist, bestselling author, and host of the “Work Life” podcast Adam Grant, renowned author Steven Pinker, Google executive Maya Shankar, law professor and former administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs Cass Sunstein, and professor, author, and expert on decision-making, Sheena Iyengar. Listeners can expect thought-provoking discussions on subjects such as the psychology of changing one’s mind, the impact of identity on decision-making, why we believe things more when they’re repeated, and why having more choices isn’t always better.

New episodes of Season 4 of “The Decision Education Podcast” will be available on the Alliance website, as well as on major podcast platforms, such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts, every other Wednesday.

To check out the trailer for the upcoming season of “The Decision Education Podcast” and to subscribe to future podcast episodes, listeners can visit the podcast homepage .

