Simplifying Designs and Saving Space in Consumer, Industrial, and Networking Applications, Industrial-Grade Devices Provide Enhanced Reliability and Endurance Over 30K Program/Erase Cycles

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Memory today introduced new industrial-grade 3D pSLC embedded multi-media card (eMMC) solutions for solid-state storage in consumer, industrial, and networking applications. Offering 30,000 program/erase cycles, the 5GB ASFC5G31P3-51BIN and 10GB ASFC10G31P3-51BIN integrate high-reliability 3D pSLC NAND flash memory with an eMMC controller and flash transition layer (FTL) management software in a single 11.5 mm by 13 mm by 1 mm 153-ball FBGA package.

The devices released today are compliant with the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 industry standard, supporting features such as boot operation, replay protected memory block (RPMB), device health report, field firmware updates, power-off notification, enhanced strobe features for faster and more reliable operation, write leveling, high-priority interrupt (HPI), secure trim/erase, and high-speed HS200 and HS400 modes. The ASFC5G31P3-51BIN and ASFC10G31P3-51BIN are also backwards-compatible with eMMC v4.5 and v5.0.

Featuring a 32MB boot partition, the eMMCs will be used in products such as smart watches, tablets, digital TVs, set-top boxes, VR and AR headsets, digital cameras, CCTV, infotainment, surveillance, automation, point-of-sale systems, and emerging embedded applications. For designers, the ASFC5G31P3-51BIN and ASFC10G31P3-51BIN simplify designs for fast and easy system integration in these products, speeding up product development and time to market while saving space by eliminating the need for an external controller. In addition, the device’s FTL software provides high reliability and stable performance with wear levelling and bad block management.

“With the introduction of these new enhanced-mode 3D pSLC parts, we’ve further solidified our position as a leading provider of eMMC technology,” said David Bagby, president and CEO, Alliance Memory. “For our customers, these lower-density devices offer higher reliability and endurance than MLC and TLC NAND solutions while delivering the same ease of integration and space savings.”

The ASFC5G31P3-51BIN and ASFC10G31P3-51BIN operate over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and offer programmable bus widths of x1, x4, and x8. The devices’ NAND memory with internal LDO can be powered with a single 3V supply voltage, while the controller can be powered by 1.8V or 3V dual supply voltages.

Samples of the eMMCs are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of eight weeks.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

Editor resources:

Link to product image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/alliancememory/albums/72177720318599476

Links to detailed product info:

https://www.alliancememory.com/emmc-storage/

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

[email protected]