KIRKLAND, Wash., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Memory today announced that is has expanded its offering of 3V multiple input/output serial NOR flash memory products with new 4Mb and 16Mb devices in the SOP8 Narrow Body (150mils) package. The 4Mb AS25F304MD-10S1IN and 16Mb AS25F316MQ-10S1IN combine fast read performance up to 104MHz with fast program and erase times down to 1.1ms and 2.6ms, respectively.

The devices released today operate from a single 2.7V to 3.6V power supply over an industrial temperature range of -40°C to +85°C. The AS25F304MD-10S1IN offers support for single and dual SPI operation, while the AS25F316MQ-10S1IN adds support for the quad SPI mode. The solutions offer maximum erase/program currents down to 1.3mA and maximum read currents down to 3.7mA at 104MHz, and they provide reliable, long-term performance with 100,000 program/erase cycles and 20-year data retention.

The devices support uniform 4KB or 32KB or 64KB erase and feature program/erase suspend and resume. The AS25F316MQ-10S1IN also offers an 8/16/32/64byte wrap-around burst read mode. Advanced security features include block protection, 128-bit unique ID for each device, a discoverable parameters (SFDP) register, and 4K-bit secured OTP to protect content from hostile access and inadvertent programming and erasing.

With their enhanced performance, the serial NOR flash memory products are designed to meet the demands of the computer, consumer, communications, and IoT markets. The devices are ideal for use in chipsets for hard drives, DVD and Blu-ray players, wireless LANs and cable modems, printers, set-top boxes, LCD displays, digital cameras, Bluetooth® devices, handheld GPS units, smart meters, and more.

Part number AS25F304MD-10S1IN AS25F316MQ-10S1IN Density 4Mb 16Mb Bus width Serial Multi IO (x1/x2/) Serial Multi IO (x1/x2/x4) V CC 2.7V to 3.6V Frequency 104MHz Active read current max. 4.4mA 3.7mA Program/erase current max. 1.4mA 1.3mA Program time typ. 1.1ms Sector erase time typ. 2.6ms 5.1ms Standby current typ. 8A Temperature range -40°C to +85°C Package SOP8 Narrow Body (150mils)

Samples and production quantities of the 3V serial NOR flash memory products are available now, with lead times of 8 to 12 weeks. Pricing for U.S. delivery starts at (TBD).

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 128GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

