Compliant With the ONFI 1.0 Specification, 1Gb to 8Gb AS9F Series Devices Deliver Fast Block Erase Times Down to 3 ms

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To meet the increasing demand for legacy SLC parallel NAND flash memory products in the automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics markets, Alliance Memory today introduced the new AS9F series of 1.8V and 3.3V devices with densities from 1Gb to 8Gb and fast block erase times down to 3 ms typical.

“While new designs are migrating toward serial NAND flash for mass storage, many of our customers’ existing designs still require parallel NAND flash solutions, which are becoming increasingly difficult to find,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “With our AS9F series, we’re perfectly positioned to provide our customers with a reliable source for these cost-effective solutions moving forward, saving them the expense of redesigns.”

Compliant with the ONFI 1.0 specification and offering an x8 I/O interface, the memory solutions released today are ideal for use in chipsets for Wi-Fi routers, DSL and cable modems, set-top boxes, digital TVs, artificial intelligence (AI) speakers, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and more. Divided into blocks that can be erased independently, AS9F series products allow valid data to be preserved in these applications while old data is erased.

Delivering reliable, long-term performance, the parallel NAND flash devices feature 100,000 program/erase cycles — with 4-bit ECC per 528 bytes — and 10-year data retention. Offered in the 9.0 mm by 11.0 mm by 1.0 mm 63-ball FBGA package, the RoHS-compliant solutions are available in industrial (-40°C to +85°C) and automotive (-40°C to +105°C) temperature ranges.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Density Bus Width Vcc Package Temperature AS9F31G08SA-25BIN 1Gb x8 3.3V 63-ball FBGA -40°C to +85°C AS9F32G08SA-25BIN 2Gb x8 3.3V 63-ball FBGA -40°C to +85°C AS9F34G08SA-25BIN 4Gb x8 3.3V 63-ball FBGA -40°C to +85°C AS9F14G08SA-45BIN 4Gb x8 1.8V 63-ball FBGA -40°C to +85°C AS9F38G08SA-25BIN 8Gb (DDP) x8 3.3V 63-ball FBGA -40°C to +85°C AS9F18G08SA-45BIN 8Gb (DDP) x8 1.8V 63-ball FBGA -40°C to +85°C AS9F14G08SA-45BAN 4Gb x8 1.8V 63-ball FBGA -40°C to +105°C AS9F18G08SA-45BAN 8Gb (DDP) x8 1.8V 63-ball FBGA -40°C to +105°C

Samples and production quantities of the 1.8V and 3.3V SLC parallel NAND flash memory products are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

