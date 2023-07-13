KIRKLAND, Wash., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Memory today announced that it has concluded an agreement with Electra Sales, a Rochester, New York-based manufacturers’ sales representative for industry-leading semiconductor, electronic component, and embedded systems integration companies. Under the agreement, the company is now offering Alliance Memory’s entire lineup of SRAM, DRAM, embedded multi-media card (eMMC), and flash memory ICs to its customers throughout Upstate New York.

Electra Sales has been providing consultative sales services for the Upstate New York market since 1972, with a territory that consists of all counties north of, and including, Orange and Putnam. For the company’s customers, Alliance Memory’s legacy and innovative technology ICs offer reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin compatible replacements for a number of similar solutions across a broad spectrum of applications and markets.

Through its partnership with Alliance Memory, Electra Sales is offering its customers a full range of 3.3V and 5V fast asynchronous devices, synchronous SRAMs, PSRAMs, and low-power SRAMs; 5V parallel NOR and 1.8V and 3V SPI NAND flash ICs; and eMMC solutions. The company’s broad portfolio of high-speed CMOS SDRAMs includes MSDR, DDR, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, LPDDR, LPDDR2, and LPDDR4 devices in a wide range of densities, configurations, and package options. In addition, Electra Sales’ customers have access to several discontinued devices from Micron Technology, including DDR, DDR3, DDR3L, and SDR SDRAMs, as well as NOR flash ICs.

“In the dynamic and demanding marketplace of Upstate New York, Electra Sales has been a reliable source of customer-centric service for more than four decades,” said Tom Gargan, director of sales for Canada, the Eastern U.S., and Brazil at Alliance Memory. “The company’s collective sales experience, spanning 119 years, showcases a deep knowledge of the diverse segments it serves and a rock-solid understanding of their unique needs. We are thrilled to partner with Electra Sales, who will deliver unmatched service to our customers in the region while providing broader access to our rapidly expanding product portfolio.”

“At Electra Sales, we take pride in partnering with industry-leading manufacturers, and Alliance Memory undoubtedly fits that mold,” said Mark Rogers, president and technical sales engineer at Electra Sales. “Over the last few years, as manufacturer’s have continued to EOL memory devices, the company’s portfolio has expanded significantly. This commitment to meeting market demand and eliminating the cost of redesigns aligns perfectly with our customer-first philosophy, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring these solutions to the Upstate New York market.”

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 16GB. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

