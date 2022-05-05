Alliance Memory to Highlight Latest SRAM, DRAM, Flash, and Storage Memory ICs at Embedded World 2022

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Memory today announced its technology lineup for Embedded World 2022, taking place June 21-23 in Nuremberg, Germany. Exhibiting in Hall 1, Stand 639, the company will highlight its latest SRAM, DRAM, flash, and storage memory ICs for embedded platforms.

“It’s been more than two years since Alliance Memory has exhibited at an in-person trade show,” said David Bagby, president and CEO of Alliance Memory. “During that time, we’ve been proudly supporting the European market with a reliable source of legacy memory chips that were otherwise in short supply, especially our Micron Technology flash devices, which we’ve been able to keep in stock due to our special relationship with the company. But the long wait is finally over, and we’re excited to meet up with our valued distributors and customers again at Embedded World 2022. We can’t wait to see everyone in Nuremberg.”

On display at Embedded World 2022, Alliance Memory’s latest offering for the embedded market includes 4GB and 8GB industrial grade embedded multi-media card (eMMC) solutions for solid-state storage in consumer, industrial, and networking applications. The devices each integrate NAND flash memory with an eMMC controller and flash transition layer (FTL) management software in a single 11.5mm by 13mm 153-ball FBGA package. Compliant with the JEDEC eMMC v5.1 industry standard, the eMMCs support features such as boot operation, replay protected memory block (RPMB), device health report, field firmware updates, power-off notification, enhanced strobe features for faster and more reliable operation, write leveling, high-priority interrupt (HPI), secure trim/erase, and high-speed HS200 and HS400 modes.

Alliance Memory will also be highlighting high-speed CMOS mobile low-power SDRAMs featuring on-chip ECC. With low-voltage operation of 1.1 V and 0.6 V, respectively, the LPDDR4 and LPDDR4x devices increase battery life in portable electronics for the consumer, commercial, and industrial markets, including tablets, wearables, smartphones, smart speakers, and other IoT devices utilizing AI and 5G technologies. Providing increased efficiency for advanced audio and high-resolution video in embedded applications, the low-power SDRAMs deliver fast clock speeds of 1.6GHz for extremely high transfer rates of 3.2Gbps. For automotive applications — including infotainment and ADAS systems — the AEC-Q100 qualified devices operate over a temperature range of -40C to +105C.

To meet the growing demand for serial peripheral interface (SPI) NAND flash memory products in the automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer electronic markets, Alliance Memory will be exhibiting its AS5F series of 1.8V to 3V devices with densities from 1Gb to 8Gb and high-speed clock frequencies up to 120MHz. Offering reliable, long-term performance, the SPI NAND flash products feature more than 60,000 program/erase cycles, offer 10-year data retention, and support standard, dual, and quad SPI operation. With their enhanced performance, the devices meet the requirements for multimedia data storage applications and AI implementation.

In addition, Alliance Memory will showcase its AS25F line of 3V multiple input/output serial NOR flash memory products, which are designed to provide supply continuity for Micron Technology customers utilizing discontinued N25Q series devices. The AS25F series combines fast read performance up to 104MHz with fast program and erase times of 0.3ms and 40ms typical, respectively. Available in 8-pin SOP Wide Body (209mils) and 8L WSON (6x5mm) packages, the devices provide reliable, long-term performance with 100,000 program/erase cycles and 10-year data retention.

For free admission to Embedded World 2022, register at https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld/Register using personalized voucher code ew22466864.

About Alliance Memory Inc.

Alliance Memory is a worldwide provider of critical and hard-to-find memory ICs for the communications, computing, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, and industrial markets. The company’s product range includes flash, DRAM, and SRAM memory ICs with commercial, industrial, and automotive operating temperature ranges and densities from 64Kb to 8Gb. Privately held, Alliance Memory maintains headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, and regional offices in Europe, Asia, Canada, and South America. More information about Alliance Memory is available online at www.alliancememory.com.

