Alliance Pipeline Announces Departure of President and CEO

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliance Pipeline Ltd. (“Alliance”) today announced that effective December 13, 2017, Terrance Kutryk, Alliance President and CEO, is no longer with the company. On an interim basis, Jason Wiun of Pembina Pipeline Corporation and Mark Fiedorek of Enbridge Inc. will act as co-Presidents.

The Board of Alliance Pipeline would like to thank Mr. Kutryk for his many contributions to Alliance during his time with the company and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

About the Alliance Pipeline system:

The Alliance Pipeline system consists of an approximately 3,848-kilometer (2,391-mile) integrated Canadian and U.S. natural gas transmission pipeline system, delivering rich natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Williston Basin to the Chicago market hub. The Alliance system delivers, on average, about 45.3 million standard cubic metres (or 1.6 billion standard cubic feet) of natural gas per day. More information about the company is available at www.alliancepipeline.com.

Alliance Pipeline Limited Partnership (Alliance Canada) owns the Canadian portion of the Alliance Pipeline system. Alliance Pipeline L.P. (Alliance U.S.A.) owns the U.S. portion of the Alliance Pipeline system. Both Alliance Canada and Alliance U.S.A. are owned 50 percent each by affiliates of Enbridge Income Fund (TSX:ENF.UN) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSX:PPL).

