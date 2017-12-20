Alliance Trust PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following Director has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

Director Purchase date Number of shares purchased Price paid per share (£) Resultant interest in shares Christopher Samuel 19.12.17 6,500 7.495 20,190

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Christopher Samuel Reason for notification Position/Status Non-Executive Director Initial notification/Amendment Purchase of Ordinary Shares Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Alliance Trust PLC LEI 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC Identification code Identification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98 Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.495 6,500 Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable – Single transaction Date of transaction 19 December 2017 Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)