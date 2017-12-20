Alliance Trust PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons
The following Director has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.
|Director
|Purchase date
|Number of shares purchased
|Price paid per share (£)
|Resultant interest in shares
|Christopher Samuel
|19.12.17
|6,500
|7.495
|20,190
The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Christopher Samuel
|Reason for notification
|Position/Status
|Non-Executive Director
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Alliance Trust PLC
|LEI
|213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC
|Identification code
|Identification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£7.495
|6,500
|Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price
|Not applicable – Single transaction
|Date of transaction
|19 December 2017
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|Name of contact
|Lisa Brown
|Telephone Number
|+44 (0)1382 321010
|Date of notification
|20 December 2017
Nasdaq NewsFeed
