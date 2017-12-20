Breaking News
Alliance Trust PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

The following Director has purchased ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC as detailed below.

Director Purchase date Number of shares purchased Price paid per share (£) Resultant interest in shares
Christopher Samuel 19.12.17 6,500 7.495 20,190

The following notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
  Name Christopher Samuel
  Reason for notification
  Position/Status Non-Executive Director
  Initial notification/Amendment Purchase of Ordinary Shares
  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
  Name Alliance Trust PLC
  LEI 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
  Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 2.5 pence each in Alliance Trust PLC
        Identification code Identification code for Alliance Trust PLC shares: GB00B11V7W98
  Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
  Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
£7.495 6,500
  Aggregated Information Aggregated volume Price Not applicable – Single transaction
  Date of transaction 19 December 2017
  Place of transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Name of contact Lisa Brown
Telephone Number +44 (0)1382 321010
Date of notification 20 December 2017
