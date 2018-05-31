Alliance Trust PLC – Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
At the close of business on Wednesday 30 May 2018:
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was
– excluding income, 791.9p
– including income, 797.5p
The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was
– excluding income, 786.1p
– including income, 791.7p
Notes
- Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines.
- The fair value of the Company’s fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt.
