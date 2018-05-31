Alliance Trust PLC – Net Asset Value

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business on Wednesday 30 May 2018:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

– excluding income, 791.9p

– including income, 797.5p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

– excluding income, 786.1p

– including income, 791.7p

For further information, please contact:-

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 321010

Notes