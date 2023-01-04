Stephanie Cox Stephanie Cox

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Stephanie Cox as a new independent director effective February 11, 2023. In addition, Dean Oestreich, an Alliant Energy director since 2005, is retiring from the Board, effective with Ms. Cox’s appointment.

Ms. Cox, 54, has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector leading strategic planning, P&L management, human resources, manufacturing and supply chain and other functional roles for global organizations. She most recently served as Executive President of Operations at John Wood Group PLC (Wood), first joining the company in 2019 as Chief Executive Officer of Asset Solutions for the Americas. Prior to Wood, Ms. Cox had a 28-year career in a variety of executive leadership roles at Schlumberger Limited (SLB), including as President, North America Land Drilling, President of North America, President of Asia and Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Cox graduated from Michigan State University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in Supply Chain and Materials Logistics Management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to Alliant Energy’s Board of Directors,” said John O. Larsen, Alliant Energy Chair, President and CEO. “Stephanie has an exceptional track record of growing strong, sustainable businesses through strategies that drive operating excellence and technological advancement. In addition to her P&L leadership and human capital expertise, Stephanie has comprehensive experience in risk management and capital allocation. She has also been actively engaged in developing corporate ESG plans and implementation of targets. We look forward to benefitting from Stephanie’s expertise as we execute on our strategy to become an industry leader in renewable energy and deliver for our customers, communities and shareowners.”

“I am honored to join the Alliant Energy Board of Directors and be part of a company that is helping to advance the energy transition with strong growth opportunities and purpose,” said Ms. Cox. “This is an exciting opportunity to use my experience to help Alliant Energy execute its Clean Energy Blueprint to enhance service and reliability and meet the energy needs of customers and communities across the Midwest.”

Larsen continued, “As we welcome Stephanie to the Board, we also extend our gratitude to Dean for his many years of service to Alliant Energy. His insights have been an important contributor to our growth and success in providing sustainable, reliable energy solutions for our customers and communities and creating value for our shareowners. We wish Dean all the best in his retirement.”

When the changes announced today are completed, Alliant Energy’s Board will consist of nine independent directors and the Company’s Chair, President and CEO. Fifty percent of the Board’s members will be women.

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies – Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company – and of Alliant Energy Finance, LLC, the parent company of Alliant Energy’s non-utility operations. Alliant Energy, whose core purpose is to serve customers and build strong communities, is an energy-services provider with utility subsidiaries serving approximately 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers. Providing its customers in the Midwest with regulated electricity and natural gas service is the Company’s primary focus. Alliant Energy, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, is a component of the S&P 500 and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol LNT. For more information, visit the Company’s Web site at www.alliantenergy.com.

