Alliant Energy Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

April 12, 2022

MADISON, Wis., April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) has scheduled its first quarter 2022 earnings release for Thursday, April 28th, after market close. A conference call to review the year-end results is scheduled for Friday, April 29th at 9 a.m. CT.

Alliant Energy will webcast the event live at www.alliantenergy.com/investors. The call is open to the public and will be hosted by John Larsen, Chair, President and CEO; and Robert Durian, Executive Vice President and CFO. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call can do so by dialing (888) 394-8218 (United States & Canada) or (323) 794-2149 (international), passcode 4175543.

A replay of the call will be available through May 6th, 2022, at (888) 203-1112 (United States & Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (international). Callers should reference passcode 4175543 and pin 9578. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the company’s website at www.alliantenergy.com/investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy’s mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy’s two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.     

Media Contact: Cindy Tomlinson (608) 458-3869
Investor Relations Contact: Zac Fields (319) 786-8146

                                                           

