TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“Allied”) (TSX:AP.UN) today announced that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) for a normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) which will enable it to purchase up to 12,629,698 of its 127,955,983 issued and outstanding units (“Units”) as at February 12, 2024, representing approximately 10% of its public float of 126,296,983 Units as at that date.