Allied Electronics & Automation Now Offers High-Resolution, 360-Degree Images Online for More Than 32,000 Products

Feb. 07, 2020

Allied leads the industry in availability of 360-degree high-resolution product images, and is adding more imagery every day to help engineering, maintenance & design customers easily find what they need

Ft. Worth, Texas, Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As part of its effort to help designers, engineers and maintenance repair operators better locate exact products for their specifications, Allied Electronics & Automation now offers 360-degree, high-resolution imagery for more than 32,000 industrial control, sensing, switching and circuit protection products available on its website.

The new images allow customers to view products from all angles and zoom in to see precise details before buying, improving compatibility and ensuring that what customers see online is exactly what they receive when the product is delivered. Allied, with help from partner Snap36, has built an in-house photo studio equipped with robotic cameras and automatic workflow to scale the availability of this new product imagery.

“While 32,000 images is a key milestone, and more than any other distributor has available, going forward our goal is to add more than 1,000 additional 360-degree images per month, with a focus on our most popular and most complex product offerings,”, said Stacey Ostermann, Director of Digital Product Content at Allied. “When you combine that with more than 1.1 million product data sheets available today, our recent investment to more than double our warehouse capacity in Fort Worth, an ecommerce engine optimized for nearly any device, and extended same-day shipping cutoff times, we are creating the best online experience in the industry.”

About Allied Electronics & Automation

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high service level, authorized distributor of industrial automation products, electronic components, and electromechanical products with sales offices serving the Americas. With more than three million parts online, engineers and purchasers look to Allied for a broad range of product solutions from more than 300 world-class suppliers.  Connect with us at www.alliedelec.com or via social media on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

