SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Trust Insurance Company (ATIC), a personal lines carrier providing customizable, affordable coverage to homeowners in states across the Southeast and Gulf Coast, today announced they have teamed up with insurtech company Betterview. ATIC will leverage Betterview’s innovative Property Intelligence and Risk Management solution for a comprehensive view of risk on new business and existing policies.

ATIC was looking to further increase their comprehensive view of property condition for homes, partly due to the time and expense of boots-on-the-ground inspections. Their existing property data vendor was also unable to fully meet their needs. For a faster, more accurate view of property risk, ATIC sought a new geospatial solution.

ATIC chose Betterview for their property intelligence needs due to the company’s superior ROI compared to competitors. “The Betterview platform gives us everything we need to know to make critical policy decisions,” says Suzanne Murray, VP of underwriting and operations at ATIC. “It has intuitive risk scores, current and historical imagery, and even automatic detections that show how a property has changed over time. This gives us a clear view of risk on new business, but also allows us to go back to old policies and re-underwrite them. We are very excited to use Betterview to reduce losses and cut operational expenses.”

Betterview is committed to providing ATIC with a complete, transparent view of property condition across their entire book. “We are confident that, equipped with our tools, ATIC can improve their level of risk and reduce premium leakage,” says David Tobias, chief operating officer and co-founder of Betterview. ATIC is implementing Betterview for risk selection and has future plans to integrate the solution directly into their core systems platform, WaterStreet Policy Administrative System.

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solution the insurance industry depends on to identify and mitigate property risk, improve underwriting and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience. Applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computer vision to aerial imagery and geospatial data, Betterview generates the most accurate property information insurers trust to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewals while focusing strategic action on critical properties. Combined with flagging, continuous monitoring, and pre-filed peril risk scores, Betterview is helping transform property insurance from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

About ATIC: Allied Trust is an “A” Demotech rated personal lines insurance company that offers insurance for Homeowners, Dwelling Fire, Condo, Umbrella, Flood, and Family Boaters in the States of Texas and Louisiana. We will soon be expanding our operations into the States of North and South Carolina! Led by an experienced team of industry professionals, Allied Trust deploys industry-leading exposure management expertise that is critical in providing a stable long-term insurance company for our agents and customers. For more information, please visit https://www.alliedtrustins.com/

