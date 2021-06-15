Allison Petrini, M.D., Joins Texas Fertility Center After REI Fellowship at Cornell

Allison Petrini, M.D., brings comprehensive fertility care to patients in Austin.

Austin, Texas, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Texas Fertility Center proudly announces that Allison Petrini, M.D., will join the practice as a fertility specialist in Austin. Dr. Petrini will join the five doctors at Texas Fertility Center Austin to diagnose and treat the various causes of male and female infertility.

According to Texas Fertility Center Medical Director Kaylen Silverberg, M.D., “We are excited to have Dr. Petrini officially join Texas Fertility Center. She received excellent training in obstetrics and gynecology as well as reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Cornell University. Dr. Petrini offers compassionate and customized fertility treatment to all patients, which is a hallmark of Texas Fertility Center care.”

For medical school, Allison Petrini, M.D., graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. She then pursued an Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital through Weill Cornell Medical College. During that time, she served as administrative chief resident. Following residency, she completed her Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellowship at the Ronald O. Perelman and Claudia Cohen Center for Reproductive Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Petrini received multiple awards, including the Gold Humanism Honor Society, the Jerome Seiler Memorial Award for Excellence in Pelvic Surgery, the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons Resident Achievement Award, and multiple teaching and research awards.

According to Dr. Petrini, “Completing my residency and fellowship at Cornell allowed me to gain expertise from some of the original pioneers and innovators in women’s healthcare and reproductive medicine. I’m now happy to join Texas Fertility Center to treat the women and men of my home state.”

Allison Petrini, M.D., offers diagnosis and treatment for all causes of infertility. However, she has a particular interest in diminished ovarian reserve, polycystic ovary syndrome and male infertility. She also has expertise in providing surgical management of infertility.

“I’m proud to offer the latest, proven fertility treatments to help my patients achieve their parenthood goals, and I always strive to create customized treatment plans that consider the needs, wants and financial considerations of each hopeful parent. I selected Texas Fertility Center because the team and I share this same approach to reproductive medicine, and I am so excited to become a part of such a well-respected practice,” Dr. Petrini says.

Allison Petrini, M.D., is now seeing new patients at Texas Fertility Center.

