Allogene Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Initial Phase 1 Results from the ALLO-501 ALPHA Trial at ASCO Demonstrated an Overall Response Rate of 75% and Complete Response Rate of 44% in CAR T Naïve Relapsed/Refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Patients

In the ALPHA Trial, Higher Dose ALLO-647 was Associated with Deeper Lymphodepletion, Delayed Host T Cell Recovery and a Higher Complete Response Rate

Initiated Phase 1 Portion of ALPHA2 Trial for ALLO-501A, a Next-Generation anti-CD19 AlloCAR T ™ Intended for Phase 2 Development

Intended for Phase 2 Development Completed Initial Dose Escalation Portion of the Phase 1 ALLO-715 UNIVERSAL Trial in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma with Data Expected in Q4 2020

Investigational New Drug (IND) Application to Evaluate ALLO-316, an anti-CD70 AlloCAR T in Renal Cell Carcinoma Expected by Year End

cGMP Production in Newark Manufacturing Facility On Track for 2021

Ended Second Quarter with $1.1 Billion in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We are incredibly pleased with the progress we’ve made across our AlloCAR T platform, which now includes ongoing clinical trials for ALLO-501, ALLO-501A and ALLO-715,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “The ALLO-501 data we presented at ASCO in May solidifies our belief in the potential of AlloCAR T therapy in hematologic malignancies. We look forward to presenting initial data in a second hematologic malignancy, multiple myeloma, later this year as we advance the same innovative approach to solid tumors in 2021.”

Recent Highlights

Anti-CD19 AlloCAR T Program

Initial data from ALLO-501’s ALPHA trial provided support for the Company’s approach to AlloCAR T therapy. Allogene intends to leverage ALLO-501 to optimize trial design and dose selection as it prepares for a potentially pivotal Phase 2 trial of ALLO-501A in 2021.

ALLO-501 ALPHA Phase 1 Trial

In May 2020 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, the Company presented initial data from its dose escalation Phase 1 ALPHA study of ALLO-501 in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). This study utilizes ALLO-647, the Company’s anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody (mAb), as a part of its differentiated lymphodepletion regimen. The next readout from this trial is expected to be in late 2020 or early 2021.

As per the ASCO presentation, 22 patients were evaluable for safety and 19 patients were evaluable for efficacy with at least one tumor assessment as of the May 2020 data cutoff.

Responses were observed across all cell doses and NHL histologies (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma).

Across all evaluable patients, there were seven complete responses (CR) and five partial responses (PR) for an overall response rate (ORR) of 63% and CR rate of 37%.

In CAR T naïve patients (n=16) the ORR was 75% and the CR rate 44%.

Higher dose ALLO-647 was associated with a higher CR rate.

With a median follow-up of 3.8 months, nine of the 12 responding patients (75%) remained in response as of the data cutoff on May 11, 2020.

No dose limiting toxicities, graft-vs-host disease, or Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome (ICANS) was observed. Cytokine release syndrome occurred in 32% of the patients, was mainly mild to moderate in severity and manageable with standard recommendations. Four patients (18%) experienced serious adverse events (SAE), all of which resolved.

ALLO-501A ALPHA2 Phase 1 Trial

ALLO-501A is a next generation anti-CD19 AlloCAR T intended for Phase 2 development. During the second quarter, the Company initiated enrollment in the Phase 1 portion of the ALPHA2 trial. This abbreviated dose escalation study is a single-arm, open-label, multicenter trial of ALLO-501A in patients with R/R large B-cell lymphoma. The Company expects to begin the Phase 2 portion of this study in 2021.

Anti-BCMA AlloCAR T Program

The Company continues to progress its robust anti-BCMA strategy centered around ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

ALLO-715 UNIVERSAL Phase 1 Trial

– The ALLO-715 Phase 1 UNIVERSAL trial in patients with relapsed/refractory MM utilizes ALLO-647 as part of the lymphodepletion platform. The initial dose escalation portion of the UNIVERSAL trial using 39mg of ALLO-647 is now complete. The trial continues to enroll patients with initial data anticipated in Q4 2020.

– The ALLO-715 Phase 1 UNIVERSAL trial in patients with relapsed/refractory MM utilizes ALLO-647 as part of the lymphodepletion platform. The initial dose escalation portion of the UNIVERSAL trial using 39mg of ALLO-647 is now complete. The trial continues to enroll patients with initial data anticipated in Q4 2020. ALLO-715 + nirogacestat

– An Investigational New Drug (IND) application is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2020 to evaluate ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, nirogacestat, in patients with relapsed/refractory MM.

– An Investigational New Drug (IND) application is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2020 to evaluate ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor, nirogacestat, in patients with relapsed/refractory MM. ALLO-605 (TurboCAR™)

– The Company presented preclinical data on its internally developed TurboCAR™ technology platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 23rd Annual Meeting in May. TurboCAR technology allows cytokine activation signaling to be engineered selectively into CAR T cells. TurboCAR has the potential to improve efficacy, overcome cell exhaustion, and reduce dosing requirements of AlloCAR T therapy.

– In 2021, an IND is expected to be submitted for the Company’s first TurboCAR candidate, ALLO-605, an investigational BCMA-directed AlloCAR T therapy for MM.

Solid Tumor AlloCAR T Program

ALLO-316 (anti-CD70)

– The Company continues to progress pre-clinical work on ALLO-316, its anti-CD70 AlloCAR T clinical candidate. ALLO-316 has potential application in both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The initial focus for this investigational therapy will be renal cell carcinoma with an IND planned by the end of 2020.

Manufacturing Update

Construction continues on the Company’s state-of-the-art cGMP cell manufacturing facility in Newark, California. The Company continues to expect to initiate cGMP manufacturing from this facility in 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Research and development expenses were $47.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, which includes $8.0 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses were $15.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, which includes $8.8 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $61.0 million, or $0.53 per share, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $16.8 million.

In June, the Company closed on a follow-on offering that raised $632.5 million in gross proceeds prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. This included the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock. As a result, the Company had $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2020.

2020 Financial Guidance

Allogene continues to expect full year GAAP net losses to be between $260 million and $280 million including estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $70 million to $75 million and excluding any impact from potential business development activities.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data)

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 47,296 $ 31,774 $ 89,337 $ 55,177 General and administrative 15,862 14,187 31,502 27,245 Total operating expenses 63,158 45,961 120,839 82,422 Loss from operations (63,158 ) (45,961 ) (120,839 ) (82,422 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest and other income, net 2,340 4,559 5,600 9,384 Other expenses (156 ) — (215 ) — Total other income (expense), net 2,184 4,559 5,385 9,384 Loss before income taxes (60,974 ) (41,402 ) (115,454 ) (73,038 ) Benefit from income taxes — 159 — 209 Net loss (60,974 ) (41,243 ) (115,454 ) (72,829 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 115,377,210 99,846,946 112,163,123 98,588,410

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

As of June 30, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 1,110,444 $ 588,855 Total assets 1,258,544 717,802 Total liabilities 95,125 88,779 Total stockholders’ equity 1,163,419 629,023