Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, advances in stem cell research, and growth in investment in regenerative medicine are prominent factors fueling allogeneic stem cell market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global allogenic stem cell market is expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion , anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031. Companies are capitalizing on the synergistic potential between allogeneic stem cells and cutting-edge modalities such as gene editing and immunotherapy.

Allogeneic stem cell transplantation is a medical procedure in which stem cells are transferred from a healthy donor to a recipient to treat various diseases. The donor can be a family member or an unrelated individual whose tissue type matches the recipient. Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) matching is essential to minimize the risk of graft rejection, graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and other complications.

Competitive Landscape

The global landscape is fragmented with the presence of several leading players. Companies are implementing innovative strategies, including partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, to increase their industry share. Notable allogenic stem cell providers include:

Mesoblast Limited, Gamida Cell Ltd., Novartis International AG, Cellectis SA, Magenta Therapeutics Inc., Fate Therapeutics Inc., Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Kiadis Pharma N.V., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., Celularity Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Nohla Therapeutics Inc., and Orchard Therapeutics plc. are some of the leading players in the global market.

Key Market Developments

In July 2023, Gamida Cell Ltd. announced the results of its Phase 3 clinical trial for Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv) allogenic stem cell transplant therapy. The data shows that recipients of this therapy provides a 70-fold advantage over patients receiving UCB. They are thrice more likely to achieve clinically relevant Th and NK cell counts of 100 cell/µL or above.

announced the results of its Phase 3 clinical trial for Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv) allogenic stem cell transplant therapy. The data shows that recipients of this therapy provides a 70-fold advantage over patients receiving UCB. They are thrice more likely to achieve clinically relevant Th and NK cell counts of 100 cell/µL or above. Novartis AG is presently working on a Phase I and II clinical trial determining the effectiveness of Sabatolimab as a treatment for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The study will also determine the presence of measurable residual diseases after allogenic cell transplantation. The study was initiated in September 2021 and is likely to conclude by March 2027.

is presently working on a Phase I and II clinical trial determining the effectiveness of Sabatolimab as a treatment for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. The study will also determine the presence of measurable residual diseases after allogenic cell transplantation. The study was initiated in and is likely to conclude by Celurarity Inc. and Verséa Ophthalmics LLC announced an exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement in July 2023 for distributing the former’s BIOVANCE and BIOVANCE® 3L ocular products. These products are single-layer and three-layer (3L) allografts, intended for use as a biological membrane that provides an extracellular matrix.

Stem cells used in allogeneic transplantation can be obtained from different sources, including bone marrow, peripheral blood, and umbilical cord blood. Bone marrow was traditionally the most common source, but peripheral blood stem cells (PBSCs) and umbilical cord blood are now regularly used due to easier collection and higher stem cell yield.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2022, the allogenic stem cell market was valued at a little over US$ 1 billion.

A valuation of around US$ 1.06 billion is projected for the market in 2023.

By type, T-cell-depleted transplants are expected to be in high demand until 2031.

By cell source, adipose tissue-based allogenic stem cell therapy is highly preferred.

Allogenic stem cells are likely to be highly demanded in treating musculoskeletal conditions.

Global allogenic stem cell market is expected to expand 1.5x from 2023 to 2031.

Allogenic Stem Cell Market: Key Growth Drivers & Trends

Therapy providers are leveraging the potential of collaborations to further their research. For instance, CytoMed Therapeutics Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with Hangzhou CNK Therapeutics Co. Ltd. in August 2023. With this agreement, CytoMed will be able to utilize CNK’s PiggyBac technology to permanently graft the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) gene into its gamma delta (γδ) T cells via a non-viral gene editing method.

Institutions are also studying key application areas where allogenic stem cell therapies may be implemented. A team of researchers in Italy, for example, has shown for the first time that among children who have undergone a donor stem cell transplant, the presence of diverse species of microorganisms in the intestinal tract before the transplant resulted in significantly better overall patient survival and fewer complications.

There is a substantial increase in understanding of stem cell biology, including identification and characterization of different stem cell types. Advances in stem cell research have led to the discovery of new sources of stem cells, such as mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs).

Regional Profile of the Allogenic Stem Cell Market

North America is likely to dominate the global landscape in the near future. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, research institutions, and regulatory frameworks that facilitate clinical trials in the United States and Canada has contributed to market expansion.

Europe is anticipated to increase at a steady pace during the forecast period, owing to the rise in stem cell research and clinical trials. Germany, the United Kingdom and France have strong scientific communities and healthcare systems that support stem cell research and therapy development.

The market in Asia Pacific is gaining momentum, due to the improvement in healthcare infrastructure and rise in research activities. China, Japan, and South Korea have made significant strides in stem cell research and clinical applications.

Key Segments Profiled

Type

Unmodified Stem Cell Transplant

T-cell depleted Transplant

Cord Blood Transplant

Donor Lymphocyte Infusion (DLI)

Cell Source

Bone Marrow

Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC)

Umbilical Cord Blood

Adipose Tissue

Others (Placenta)

Application

Musculoskeletal Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Autoimmune Disease

Oncology

GvHD

Others (Neuro Disorder and Pulmonary Disease)

End-User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others (Cancer Center and Research Institute)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

