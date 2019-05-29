Allpoint Network and Visa Partner on Convenient Cash Access for Southeast Asian Cardholders Traveling to the United States

Partnership with Cardtronics leverages Allpoint Network to enable surcharge-free cash access at over 40,000 Allpoint ATMs throughout the United States

HOUSTON, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Visa and Allpoint Network have partnered to make it easier for travelers visiting the United States from Southeast Asia to access their money without paying ATM fees. Under terms of the agreement, enrolled cardholders traveling with Visa travel prepaid cards and debit cards from select financial institutions will enjoy surcharge-free transactions at over 40,000 Allpoint ATMs throughout the United States.

Visa travel prepaid cards and debit cards issued by 76 financial institutions in India, Bangladesh and Singapore are included in the agreement. Prepaid and debit cards are a secure, convenient way not only to pay for goods and services when traveling abroad, but also for accessing cash. For many travelers, securing local currency is best done at their destination, and Allpoint, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, provides a wide range of cash access points in premium retail locations .

“When people travel overseas, they want to be able to access their money securely, conveniently and without paying a lot of fees,” said Rob Walls, Head of Consumer Products and Digital Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa. “This new agreement between Allpoint and the participating banks in Southeast Asia gives cardholders more choice for using their Visa prepaid or debit cards when they travel.”

For participating Visa card issuers, gaining access to the Allpoint Network is a quick and efficient way of providing ATM access that delivers strong cardholder value and customer engagement. For travelers, being able to access their cash without surcharges makes it more convenient and cost-effective to visit an ATM multiple times during their trip instead of carrying large amounts of cash.

“By partnering with Cardtronics, Visa and its issuers are improving peace of mind and convenience for their traveling cardholders with surcharge-free cash available virtually anywhere they may travel across the United States,” said Brian Bailey, EVP and Managing Director, North America. “Cardtronics continues to extend the value of its Allpoint surcharge-free ATM network into new customer segments, enabling more and more consumers to benefit while driving traffic for our retail partners and improving service delivery for participating financial institutions.”

Prior to traveling to the U.S., individuals holding Visa prepaid or debit cards should check with their card issuer to make sure they have access to Allpoint Network. When in the U.S., they can find Allpoint ATM locations by downloading the Allpoint mobile app or going online to the Allpoint locator .

About Cardtronics (Nasdaq: CATM)

Cardtronics is the trusted leader in financial self-service, enabling cash transactions at approximately 227,000 ATMs across 10 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Leveraging our unmatched scale, expertise and innovation, top-tier merchants and businesses of all sizes use our ATM solutions to drive growth, in-store traffic, and retail transactions. Financial services providers rely on Cardtronics to deliver superior service at their own ATMs, on Cardtronics ATMs where they place their brand, and through Cardtronics’ Allpoint Network, the world’s largest surcharge-free ATM network, with over 55,000 locations. As champions of cash, Cardtronics converts digital currency into physical cash, driving payments choice for businesses and consumers alike.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device. As the world moves from analogue to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa , https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html and @VisaNews .

