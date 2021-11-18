Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ALLSTAR Health Brands, Inc. and Gold River Productions, Inc. to begin distribution in the Caribbean, the U.S. and Canada

ALLSTAR Health Brands, Inc. and Gold River Productions, Inc. to begin distribution in the Caribbean, the U.S. and Canada

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the help of AllStar Health Brands, GRPS now has purchase orders to begin distributing their gummy products. In addition, AllStar, while developing a dedicated website will engage in an extensive marketing campaign to create awareness for our products.

“The feedback we’ve received is exceptional” says Chairman of the Board, Richard Goulding, M.D. “The uniqueness of our products, the focus on real issues for people with problems is a game-changer. www.Vividcbd.com is a website that will help promote the product and how it works. An extensive marketing campaign will be undertaken by AllStar Health Brands to spread the word regarding the products Sleepy Watermelon, Relief Raspberry and Calming Mango.”

“We plan to start by using our existing distribution networks and will start a program to include brick and mortar sales such as pharmacies and convenience stores,” says Pete Wanner, CEO AllStar Health Brands. We are excited to move forward and begin the sales process.”

“Our focus right now,” further explains Dr. Goulding, “is to make sure that we are able to satisfy demand. We will leave no stone unturned to make certain we can fulfill all of our obligations and product needs.

It is crucial that besides marketing, we supply education to the public. It’s very important that customers understand the value of our products, how best to utilize them, their efficacy as well as their limitations. It is our goal at GRPS to maximize the effects of rare cannabinoids in appropriate combinations and strengths to render solutions. Our upcoming nutraceutical combinations will serve as an adjunct to our gummies. Our gummies are a terrific start.”

About AllStar Health Brands (ALST)

AllStar Health Brands has a number of distribution networks that involve sales of nutraceutical and other health equipment to various countries in the Western Hemisphere. Hospital equipment, health testing, PPE have dominated the Company’s activities over the last 18 months, but in that time, the Company also formed contacts for supply and for sale, largely in the US and Canada, but also stretching into other Western Hemisphere countries. The ability to move PPE, testing suppliers and health equipment is now being enhanced with Nutraceutical products, which can be moved along the same distribution networks already established.

About Gold River Productions, Inc.

Dedicated to changing people’s lives, Gold River is a groundbreaking company aiming at improving quality of life and longevity. Our diverse products and interests include nutraceuticals, CBD, land, education and now Stem Cells. With a unique staff of physicians, cultivators, and CBD experts, we are poised to tackle different disease states on an unprecedented level. Utilizing years of experience in herbals, rare cannabinoids, traditional and non-traditional methods of patient care, we are in the unique position to utilize CBD and herbals in the most effective ways possible and make stem cells a widely accepted entity that will benefit thousands. Emphasis on what already works, then augmenting effective formulas with high-quality cannabinoids in therapeutic levels can achieve unprecedented symptom control in a myriad of disease states.

This document contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Gold River’s control. These include but are not limited to the impact of competitors’ products, services and pricing; product demand; market acceptance;  new product development; reliance on key strategic alliances; the regulatory environment;  fluctuations in operating results; and other risks which are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or OTC Markets. Gold River Productions disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

CONTACT: 

Gold River Productions, Inc.
info@grpsinc.com 
www.GRPSInc.com

AllStar Health Brands
Pete Wanner
peterw@allstarhealthbrands.com
www.allstarhealthbrands.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.