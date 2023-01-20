Vocational rehabilitation expert Diane Winiarski to highlight employment opportunities and Ticket to Work benefits for people with spinal conditions in free virtual program; register online

Belleville, Illinois, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allsup Employment Services (AES) Director Diane Winiarski will be featured as part of the United Spinal Association’s Pathways to Employment Program during a virtual presentation from 3-4 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

During this free virtual event, vocational rehabilitation expert Winiarski will discuss the Social Security Administration’s Ticket to Work (TTW) program and employment opportunities for people with spinal conditions. Click here to register to attend.

“I am delighted to represent AES for this very important discussion on the Ticket to Work program, as well as the services we provide as a Social Security-approved Employment Network,” Winiarski said. “Too few people with disabilities, including those with spinal injuries and disorders, do not fully understand the value of Ticket to Work or how this free program can help them transition back to work if they are medically able — without losing disability income or benefits.”

As a long-time champion of United Spinal Association and its Pathways to Employment program, AES participates in virtual and in-person events designed to demystify the TTW program and highlight employment services and resources for disability beneficiaries who would like to return to work. AES also is a subsidiary of Allsup LLC.

The virtual event covering the Ticket to Work Program will be held from 3-4 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Click here to register for this free program.

Learn more about Pathways to Employment at UnitedSpinal.org.

Learn more about AES at AllsupEmploymentServices.com.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

ABOUT PATHWAYS TO EMPLOYMENT PROGRAM

United Spinal Association’s Pathways to Employment (PTE) Program is designed to support the pursuit of job opportunities for people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). PTE provides access to resources for people who want to return to work, including information about benefits, transitioning to employment, how-to guides, and guidance on removing barriers to employment and access to mentors who have successfully returned to work after injury or diagnosis. The Pathways to Employment program also supports employers interested in ensuring that people with disabilities are represented in their workforce by providing guidance and resources in recruitment, onboarding and accommodations through trainings and distributing job opportunities to our national network of members and 50 chapters.

