Allsup to explain importance of combined benefits that come with Social Security disability and Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program for U.S. workers, register for free online event

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allsup Employment Services (AES), a nationwide leading provider of return-to-work services, is collaborating with the Arthritis Foundation to host a presentation to its African-American Connect Group on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, from 2-3 p.m. Eastern Time. This free online event will focus on the Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Ticket to Work (TTW) Program, emphasizing its significance for arthritis patients who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits. More than 159 million U.S. workers are insured for the SSDI program in the event of a severe disability.

Kirsten Gladen, an expert vocational case manager with AES, is presenting the program, “Social Security Disability and Ticket to Work for Arthritis Patients,” and will incorporate her experience assisting numerous people with disabilities to rejoin the workforce. Gladen will demystify the Ticket to Work Program, highlight the crucial role of Employment Networks, and detail the comprehensive services provided by AES.

“A common misconception about the Ticket To Work Program is that enrollees will instantly forfeit their disability benefits if they attempt to return to work,” Gladen said. “In reality, the program offers a secure transition phase for those contemplating a return to work, allowing them to assess their readiness to earn additional income. This includes several years of protections and the ability to restart Social Security disability benefits if medical issues interfere with working again.”

AES, which is an SSA-certified Employment Network, specializes in providing free assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries who return to work through the SSA’s Ticket to Work Program.

Key topics of the presentation include:

Overview of the SSA’s Ticket to Work Program.

The pivotal role of Employment Networks.

Comprehensive services offered by Employment Networks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 60 million U.S. adults have been diagnosed with arthritis. The debilitating nature of this condition often hinders consistent employment. The SSA’s Ticket to Work Program aims to equip these individuals with the resources and support they need to re-enter the workforce when they feel prepared – fostering independence, financial stability and enhancing their quality of life.

The free presentation will be hosted on Zoom, enabling participants from diverse locations to attend. A Q&A session with Gladen will follow the presentation.

To register, please visit: AES and Arthritis Foundation Event. Registrants will receive the Zoom link 24 hours in advance of the event.

ABOUT THE ARTHRITIS FOUNDATION

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. As a Champion of Yes, it’s the Arthritis Foundation’s mission to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure — uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to cure arthritis, visit arthritis.org.

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services (AES), a subsidiary of Allsup, provides free nationwide assistance to Social Security disability beneficiaries returning to work through Social Security’s Ticket to Work Program. AES is a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) whose professionals help beneficiaries protect their Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits while they attempt a return to work. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com and @AllsupESWork.

