Medicare open enrollment provides savings opportunities for older workers, expert guidance can prevent costly mistakes, Allsup explains

Bethany Cissell, Allsup Benefits Coordination account manager and healthcare benefits expert “Making the switch to Medicare while still employed can be a nuanced process. It’s essential to understand the implications fully to avoid costly mistakes,” said Bethany Cissell, Allsup Account Executive and healthcare benefits specialist. “Our Allsup healthcare experts specialize in working closely with your employer to facilitate a seamless transition, ensuring you reap the maximum benefits.”

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With many individuals choosing to remain in the workforce past the age of 65, the landscape of retirement is evolving, according to Allsup, a provider of disability and Medicare plan selection services nationwide. The presence of an older U.S. workforce underscores the critical decision of moving from private insurance to Medicare. This transition, with timing and choices that can be complex, can result in additional costs if not correctly navigated.

Allsup, a leading provider of healthcare benefits-related services, is at the forefront of assisting individuals and their employers in making the transition from employer to Medicare coverage go smoothly and efficiently. A recent survey found that more U.S. workers are delaying retirement and reaching Medicare-eligibility while still working.

Drawing from recent insights published by CNBC and NerdWallet, Allsup outlines several key reasons why individuals over 65 should consider switching to Medicare:

Late Enrollment Penalties: Delaying Medicare enrollment can result in permanent late penalties, increasing the monthly premium. Allsup can guide you on the optimal time to enroll to avoid these penalties.

Comprehensive Coverage: Medicare often can offer more comprehensive coverage when compared with private insurance, especially for those with pre-existing conditions.

Cost Savings: Transitioning to Medicare can potentially save you money in the long run, offering various plans that might be more cost-effective than private insurance options.

Personalized Guidance: Allsup provides personalized guidance, helping individuals choose the best, most affordable Medicare plan to meet their specific needs.

Collaboration with Employers: Allsup can collaborate with your employer to ensure a smooth transition, helping to align Medicare benefits with existing employer-provided benefits.

“As individuals evaluate their options, it’s imperative to consider not only the coverage but also the potential savings and additional benefits that Medicare can offer,” Cissell said. “Allsup is here to assist every step of the way, working with employers to ensure a transition that meets individual healthcare and financial needs.”

Find more information from Allsup about healthcare selection services, and Medicare selection assistance as part of employers’ benefits programs online. To reach an Allsup healthcare benefits expert, call (888) 271-1173.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

