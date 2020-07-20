Breaking News
Allsup Names Rob Sokol to Healthcare Insurance Services Role

Executive rejoins company as director of business development

Rob Sokol has been named Director of Business Development, Healthcare Insurance Services at Allsup.

Belleville, Illinois, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allsup, a nationwide provider of disability representation, employer benefits and return to work services, has named industry veteran Rob Sokol as Director of Business Development, Healthcare Insurance Services.

Sokol, who will be based in the Boston area, will focus on bringing the company’s private and public healthcare insurance benefits services to self-insured employers, benefits managers and employee benefit consultants. This includes the Allsup Benefits Coordination service, which provides customized solutions for employers and their full- and part-time employees eligible for Medicare, Social Security Disability Insurance, Medicaid and other insurance benefits.  

Sokol’s management career has focused on delivering both financial (structured settlement planning and special needs trusts) and healthcare (Medicare Secondary Payer compliance) solutions to the casualty insurance industry, working with carriers, third-party administrators and self-insured employers.

Sokol previously directed Allsup’s Medicare Secondary Payer Compliance service for seven years and was instrumental in delivering these services to workers’ compensation plans throughout the country.   

“We are excited Rob has chosen to return to Allsup to help us deliver a very specialized set of healthcare insurance services to our clients and prospects,” said Steve Perrigo, Vice President of Sales and Account Management for Allsup. “He has spent his career working to meet the financial and medical needs of injured workers and accident victims, and is an expert in delivering personalized healthcare insurance coverage, efficiently and effectively.”

Sokol is a graduate of Amherst College in Amherst, Mass. He is a member of the National Association of Medicare Set-Aside Professionals (NAMSAP) and the National Structured Settlements Trade Association (NSSTA), having served on its legislation and regulations committees. Mr. Sokol holds life, accident and health insurance licenses in multiple states.

ABOUT ALLSUP
Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at TrueHelp.com and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

